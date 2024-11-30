Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 7
(zero, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Sneak peek: Mundy’s Bar and Grill aims for mid-December opening near...
2
Wittenberg, search consultant to hold student input session on next...
3
What’s happening this weekend: Holiday drive, parade, bazaar, festival...
4
City’s first pizza place has a storied history
5
Springfield middle schools participate in community violence writing...