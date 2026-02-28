Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
18 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3, 6, 7

(three, six, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Springfield police identify man killed in claimed self-defense
2
Graham schools superintendent to resign this summer
3
Urbana officials release public notice with overview, timeline of...
4
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
5
Ohio Hope Builders to host free clothing giveaway at new Springfield...