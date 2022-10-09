Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-27-28-36-40-41, Kicker: 9-9-3-7-9-2
(sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty, forty-one; Kicker: nine, nine, three, seven, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $37,600,000
