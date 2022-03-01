Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-06-27-33-37-44, Kicker: 6-0-1-5-3-8
(one, six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four; Kicker: six, zero, one, five, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $22.8 million
In Other News
1
Springfield commissioners to get update on community navigator program...
2
Emergency home repair program to benefit Clark County residents
3
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week
4
Springfield woman involved in community will be remembered for her...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases