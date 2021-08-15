Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-26-42-45-46-48, Kicker: 5-0-2-8-9-4
(twelve, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: five, zero, two, eight, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $12.2 million
In Other News
1
City events focus on back-to-school needs, fun
2
Clark State to host welcome back events, COVID vaccine clinic for...
3
Cottrel: New Carlisle Library offering ukulele classes for adults...
4
Springfield father mourns two sons lost in fatal crash
5
‘I would never, ever hurt a police officer’ says southwest Ohio man...