Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-21-23-25-40-49, Kicker: 3-0-6-0-4-5
(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-nine; Kicker: three, zero, six, zero, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,700,000
