springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

03-05-12-14-30-34, Kicker: 8-0-2-9-2-4

(three, five, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-four; Kicker: eight, zero, two, nine, two, four)

Estimated jackpot: $29,800,000

In Other News
1
Special feeling for Springfield’s Juneteenth, FatherFest in 2022
2
Clark County resident is 2022 Empowering Women awardee
3
USDA free school meals program not extended for next year; families...
4
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign health districts prepare for vaccinations...
5
Clark, Champaign government offices to close Monday for Juneteenth
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top