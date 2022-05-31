Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-18-33-35-37-43, Kicker: 1-5-5-2-0-9
(seven, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three; Kicker: one, five, five, two, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $28,600,000
