Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-03-13-19-21-34, Kicker: 8-6-0-3-4-5

(one, three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four; Kicker: eight, six, zero, three, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $35,300,000

