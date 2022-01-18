Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-17-20-26-45-48, Kicker: 5-7-6-5-9-4
(four, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-five, forty-eight; Kicker: five, seven, six, five, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $20.3 million
