springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-07-09-11-18-35, Kicker: 1-3-8-1-7-7

(one, seven, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-five; Kicker: one, three, eight, one, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $17.4 million

In Other News
1
Holiday in the City opens with tree illumination, ice skating
2
Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after...
3
Springfield bakery to host gingerbread house decorating events
4
Springfield man indicted on importuning charge involving a child
5
PHOTOS: Springfield’s Grand Illumination
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top