Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-22-28-29-41-43, Kicker: 1-1-4-0-7-0
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Kicker: one, one, four, zero, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $30,700,000
