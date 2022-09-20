springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-11-13-19-36-47, Kicker: 8-4-7-3-1-0

(one, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: eight, four, seven, three, one, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $36,300,000

