springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

13-15-17-32-40-45, Kicker: 1-0-5-5-1-5

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty, forty-five; Kicker: one, zero, five, five, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $13.1 million

In Other News
1
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Memorial dedicated to Black Civil War troops of Clark County: ‘They had
3
Coronavirus: ‘Best hope’ for Clark County is vaccination, doctor says
4
New buildings show Mad River Twp. continues to progress
5
Districts report nearly 80 new student COVID cases in Clark, Champaign...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top