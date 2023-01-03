Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
19-21-23-24-29-43, Kicker: 5-0-0-7-7-1
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-three; Kicker: five, zero, zero, seven, seven, one)
