Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-04-17-27-28-41, Kicker: 7-5-9-5-8-2

(one, four, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one; Kicker: seven, five, nine, five, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $13.7 million

