Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-10-28-30-43-44, Kicker: 4-2-2-9-3-8
(seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-three, forty-four; Kicker: four, two, two, nine, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $13.2 million
In Other News
1
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Springfield school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to...
4
Labor Day 2021: What is closed today in Clark, Champaign counties
5
Clark County area employers think creatively as they face smaller labor