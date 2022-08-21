springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-16-27-37-39-41, Kicker: 6-7-3-6-5-0

(one, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one; Kicker: six, seven, three, six, five, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $34,200,000

