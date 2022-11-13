Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-05-28-41-44-46, Kicker: -0-4-8-7-8
(two, five, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Kicker: zero, zero, four, eight, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000
