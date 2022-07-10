springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

08-16-18-25-36-40, Kicker: 9-1-3-3-8-7

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty; Kicker: nine, one, three, three, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $31,200,000

