springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

02-18-30-45-47-49, Kicker: 1-3-6-8-6-7

(two, eighteen, thirty, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: one, three, six, eight, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $16.1 million

In Other News
1
Phillips, Rue and Estrop winners of Springfield commission race
2
Clark-Shawnee officials mull next steps after voters narrowly reject...
3
Election 2021: Roundup of Tuesday’s key races and issues in Clark...
4
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top