Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

12-13-14-16-24-26, Kicker: -7-9-0-2-9

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Kicker: zero, seven, nine, zero, two, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $18.9 million

