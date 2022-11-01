Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-18-24-31-32-48, Kicker: 1-2-6-6-2-4
(two, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: one, two, six, six, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $39,200,000
