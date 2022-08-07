Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-19-22-29-31-37, Kicker: 8-2-7-4-4-1
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Kicker: eight, two, seven, four, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $33,200,000
