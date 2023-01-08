Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-19-34-38-46-47, Kicker: 6-4-5-9-4-4
(two, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: six, four, five, nine, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000
In Other News
1
Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original...
2
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
3
Clark County: Influenza dropping as COVID-19 cases pick up in area
4
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
5
Man charged in shooting near Springfield’s Holiday in the City...