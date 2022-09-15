springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

13-18-23-31-40-45, Kicker: 4-5-4-8-0-5

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty, forty-five; Kicker: four, five, four, eight, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $35,900,000

In Other News
1
Clark County EMA applying for $275,000 in state funding for equipment...
2
Clark State to host last virtual community forum on future of Arts...
3
Springfield leaders address homelessness as federal aid ends
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top