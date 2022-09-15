Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-18-23-31-40-45, Kicker: 4-5-4-8-0-5
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty, forty-five; Kicker: four, five, four, eight, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $35,900,000
