Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-10-15-29-39-44, Kicker: 2-4-8-4-3-6
(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: two, four, eight, four, three, six)
