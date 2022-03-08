Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-15-27-35-38-48, Kicker: 4-8-6-0-9-4
(seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Kicker: four, eight, six, zero, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $23.3 million
