Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-08-11-34-38-44, Kicker: 6-2-0-6-2-8
(three, eight, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: six, two, zero, six, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $37,200,000
In Other News
1
Graham schools increase performance score, graduation rate
2
911 call, police records offer new details about Springfield man’s...
3
Four hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.
4
Driver trapped, taken to hospital after rollover crash in Springfield
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases