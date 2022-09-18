Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-08-15-17-38-40, Kicker: 5-2-2-9-2-5
(two, eight, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty; Kicker: five, two, two, nine, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $36,100,000
