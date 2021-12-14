springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-03-23-32-40-43, Kicker: 8-8-2-5-3-9

(one, three, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty, forty-three; Kicker: eight, eight, two, five, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $18.3 million

