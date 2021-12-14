Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-03-23-32-40-43, Kicker: 8-8-2-5-3-9
(one, three, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty, forty-three; Kicker: eight, eight, two, five, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $18.3 million
In Other News
1
Mason City Council repeals anti-abortion ordinance
2
Shawnee High School, community inspired by Miss USA alumna’s pageant...
3
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools jump 100 cases after Thanksgiving
4
Oesterlen to host 2nd annual Christmas light drive-thru
5
Firefighters work to put out blaze at Springfield Twp. house, cause not