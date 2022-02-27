Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-09-15-28-45-46, Kicker: 4-9-1-5-5-5
(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Kicker: four, nine, one, five, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $22.7 million
