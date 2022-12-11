Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-06-13-26-34-40, Kicker: -6-0-2-6-6
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty; Kicker: zero, six, zero, two, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $2,500,000
In Other News
1
New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids
2
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop
3
Villa Springfield offers annual drive-thru holiday lights display
4
Longtime Springfield mayor not running for re-election: ‘Time for...
5
Clark State’s Beavercreek bookstore to close, consolidate with...