Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-07-08-13-34-35, Kicker: 2-0-5-2-1-0
(five, seven, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-five; Kicker: two, zero, five, two, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000,000
