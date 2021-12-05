springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

12-18-20-22-29-32, Kicker: 5-8-4-5-9-9

(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Kicker: five, eight, four, five, nine, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $17.8 million

