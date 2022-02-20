Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
20-25-26-31-38-39, Kicker: 3-8-2-3-5-9
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Kicker: three, eight, two, three, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $22.2 million
In Other News
1
COVID-19 cases continue their decline in Clark County: What the latest...
2
Health officials seeking input on health needs in Clark, Champaign...
3
Bald eagles stuck in frozen German Twp. field
4
Northeastern investigating alleged use of racial slur during basketball...
5
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads not guilty to...