Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-17-20-30-31-42, Kicker: 4-2-4-9-4-2
(ten, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-two; Kicker: four, two, four, nine, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $12.5 million
