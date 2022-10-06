Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-17-18-19-40-49, Kicker: 2-7-3-3-0-8
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, forty, forty-nine; Kicker: two, seven, three, three, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $37,400,000
