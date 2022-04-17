springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

05-06-07-14-27-42, Kicker: 4-7-9-8-0-1

(five, six, seven, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-two; Kicker: four, seven, nine, eight, zero, one)

Estimated jackpot: $25.6 million

