Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-17-19-27-36-42, Kicker: 9-2-5-0-7-5
(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two; Kicker: nine, two, five, zero, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
