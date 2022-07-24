Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-07-13-27-34-48, Kicker: 7-3-2-9-5-1
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, three, two, nine, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $32,100,000
