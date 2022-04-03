Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-14-24-29-43-49, Kicker: 4-9-4-7-3-4
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: four, nine, four, seven, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: $24.8 million
