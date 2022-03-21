Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

09-18-23-29-31-32, Kicker: -4-8-8-9-0

(nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two; Kicker: zero, four, eight, eight, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $24.1 million

