Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-08-15-39-43-45, Kicker: -8-1-1-6-7
(five, eight, fifteen, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five; Kicker: zero, eight, one, one, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $14.3 million
