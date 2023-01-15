springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

09-20-26-28-29-40, Kicker: -4-6-0-0-3

(nine, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty; Kicker: zero, four, six, zero, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $4,000,000

