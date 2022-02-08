Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

10-11-12-13-27-38, Kicker: 4-4-5-6-9-1

(ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Kicker: four, four, five, six, nine, one)

Estimated jackpot: $21.5 million

