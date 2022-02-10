Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
18-21-26-28-30-49, Kicker: 7-5-8-9-4-2
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-nine; Kicker: seven, five, eight, nine, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $21.7 million
