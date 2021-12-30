Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-05-32-38-43-46, Kicker: 2-0-4-1-5-1
(one, five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: two, zero, four, one, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $19.1 million
