Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

14-15-21-44-47-48, Kicker: 9-5-7-5-1-0

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, five, seven, five, one, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $20.7 million

