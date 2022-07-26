springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

05-07-13-37-47-49, Kicker: 5-0-9-1-7-8

(five, seven, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: five, zero, nine, one, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $32,300,000

In Other News
1
Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to...
2
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
3
‘This is going to be a hard week.’ Friends, family mourn beloved deputy...
4
Clark County deputy killed: Prosecutor moved by officers’ response to...
5
Troopers investigate serious 2-car crash in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top